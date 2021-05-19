What Does Vladimir Putin Have on Joe Biden?

Imagine the response if Trump had been the one to waive sanctions against a Putin ally, as the current administration is doing.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O nly a few months ago, the Biden administration argued that Nord Stream 2, a proposed natural-gas pipeline running from Russia to Germany, was “a bad deal” that “exposes Ukraine and Central Europe.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki had noted at the time that any new pipeline carrying the fossil fuel on the continent “goes against Europe’s own stated energy and security goals.”

This week, Axios reports that President Biden is set to waive sanctions against a major company building the pipeline — as well as its CEO, Matthias Warnig, a former Stasi agent and a Putin, er, associate. Setting aside …