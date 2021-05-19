Why It’s Unlikely Democrats Would Pack the Supreme Court Even If Roe Were Overturned

‘Where does it stop? Democrats add three seats; Republicans add four more. Pretty soon you have a 100-person unelected third-chamber of the legislature.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen Democratic senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts and House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York introduced their bill in April to increase the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13, some advocates of Court-packing made it clear that the bill was meant to put political pressure on sitting Supreme Court justices.

“The Court needs to know that the people are watching,” Democratic congressman Hank Johnson of Georgia, a co-sponsor of the Court-packing bill, said at a press conference announcing the bill’s introduction.

“The threat of expanding the Court may be one reason we have yet to hear what’s …