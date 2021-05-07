Will Red States Kill Biden’s Unemployment Boost?

Montana just took the plunge.

When the last Democratic president signed Obamacare, some red states resisted. They refused to expand their Medicaid programs — losing federal dollars in the process — to voice their displeasure and undermine a law they couldn't stand.

Now, cutting off expanded unemployment benefits may provide a similar opportunity vis-à-vis Joe Biden’s big-spending agenda.

This week, Montana took the plunge. Come the end of June, its unemployed residents will no longer receive the extra $300 a week, above and beyond the normal benefit levels, that Biden’s COVID bill extended through September 6. Instead, folks who return to work will get a $1,200 bonus …