NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen an article recently popped up on my Twitter feed with the headline, “Americans Need to Break the Chains of Corporate Slavery,” my first thought was that it sounded like something appearing in MIM Notes — a publication that a group known as the Maoist International Movement used to distribute on my college campus back in the 1990s. But in reality, it was a headline at the pro-Trump website American Greatness, which arose out of the 2016 primary with the aim of being the “leading voice of the next generation of American Conservatism.”
Woke Capitalism and Its Threat to Fusionism
With large businesses increasingly viewed as the enforcement arm of the cultural Left, the competing schools of conservatism are moving beyond tension and toward direct conflict.
Recommended
Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens
The videos disclosed so far all have obvious potential terrestrial explanations.
Is Coke Rethinking Woke?
Why the soft-drink giant is pulling back from its left-wing posturing.
COVID-19 Rewired Our Brains
It’s time for a mass deprogramming.
The Mask Is an Outward Sign of Inward Things
This isn’t a medical question anymore; it’s a question of cultural allegiance.
Rebekah Jones, the COVID Whistleblower Who Wasn’t
The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.
The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem
It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is.
The Latest
'The Battle of Tinhorn Flats': One California Bar Resisted Newsom's Lockdown Orders at All Costs
When their power was cut off, they bought a generator. When their doors were padlocked, they bought saws.
Governor Pritzker to Low-Income Students and Families: Loopholes for Me, but Not for Thee
Reducing scholarships for disadvantaged students is wrong — especially from a governor pushing a loophole that would line his own pockets.
Cruella Redefines Hollywood Decadence
Disney turns one of its legendary villains into a poor, misunderstood fashion genius in a shameless act of pandering.
The wrong crowd, &c.
On the Capitol riot, the GOP, Hillary Clinton, Andrew Yang, Elizabeth Taylor, Phil Mickelson, and more.
The Considerable, If Circumstantial, Evidence of a Wuhan Lab Leak
It was never a far-fetched conspiracy theory. Here is everything we know.
Pompeo Slams Biden’s Shut-Down of Lab-Leak Probe: ‘They Haven’t Lifted a Finger’
EXCLUSIVE: The former secretary of state fires back amid reports that the Biden State Department cut short a coronavirus-origin investigation he once led.