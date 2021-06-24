NR PLUS White House

A Short History of Joe Biden’s Insanity on Guns

By
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on steps to curtail gun violence, at the White House in Washington, D.C., June 23, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
In both practice and theory, Biden’s gun rhetoric is dangerous nonsense.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘W hy do you need a gun when the government can just murder you at will?” is almost a perfect Bidenism. It’s no exaggeration to say this is the argument Joe Biden made at a crime-prevention press conference this week:

From the day [The Second Amendment] passed, it limited the type of people that could own a gun and what type of gun you could own. You couldn’t own a cannon … Those who say the blood of Patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government. . . . If you think you

Recommended

The Latest