Adventures in Coronavirus Bureaucracy

Notes on a mind-boggling, humanity-questioning, Kafka-flecked visit back home

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H aving gone nearly two years without seeing my English family, I was naturally willing to brave whatever deluge of paperwork and intrusion was necessary in order to hop across the pond to spend a few days with them.

No amount of brazen you-gotta-do-what-you-gotta-do determination had quite prepared me for the labyrinth I was about enter.

COVID-19 may well be waning in Britain, but the regulations it has yielded are most certainly not. The current British approach to travelers flits wildly between bureaucratic imbecility, calculated indifference, and jarring Orwellianism. By the time I got on the plane to London, I had had two …