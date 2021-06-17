A Public Letter of Concern about the Federal Reserve

We the undersigned are deeply concerned about the changing role of the Federal Reserve. The Fed is among the nation’s most important institutions. Its monetary and regulatory mandates are essential for economic stability. However, based on recent activity, the Fed is in danger of exceeding these mandates. Unless it changes course, the Fed will impede its own effectiveness.
The coronavirus pandemic put enormous strains on the U.S. economy. An aggressive response by the Fed was entirely appropriate. But its direct credit allocation and growing interventions in non-economic-policy areas have no basis in central-banking best practices. These activities are the rightful domain of Congress, not the Fed.
Worryingly, the Fed’s behavior renders it increasingly sensitive to political interference. Partisan agendas have no place in determining the Fed’s policies. Yet this is precisely what the Fed’s current operations invite. We are beginning to see the signs of a politicized Fed, as it delves into areas such as environmental and social policy. These diversions weaken the Fed’s credibility and undermine its independence.
This is not a partisan issue. Our objections would be equally strong if the Fed involved itself in industrial policy or national security. All Americans benefit from a central bank devoted to effective monetary and regulatory policy. The Fed should refocus on its core missions.
Alexander William Salter — Comparative Economics Research Fellow, Free Market Institute and Associate Professor of Economics, Rawls College of Business, Texas Tech University
Co-signatories (Institutional affiliations for identification purposes only. Signatories current as of 15 June 2021.)
