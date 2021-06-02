NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he times are frothy. The markets are frothy. Politics is frothy. If there’s anything we have in abundance, it is froth: The price of that isn’t going up.
Inflation really means an artificial increase in the money supply beyond what is demanded by economic growth, though we mostly use it to mean a general rise in consumer prices. And it is sometimes useful to keep that distinction in mind: For example, there is some reason to think that years of efforts at economic stimulus have, by flooding the U.S. economy with cheap money, contributed to skyrocketing prices for …