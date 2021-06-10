Biden Takes on Local Zoning Laws

He’s re-reversing Trump’s reversal of Obama’s policies.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s another game of executive-order ping-pong. President Obama made a variety of efforts to insert the federal government into local zoning debates and make it easier to claim discrimination in housing. But Trump rolled them back. And now Biden is putting the old rules into effect again, albeit with some important tweaks and some new rules of his own.

The policies at issue here go to the heart of our housing and anti-discrimination laws. They should be set by Congress, not left to the White House to change every time a new party takes office. But it’s too late for that, …