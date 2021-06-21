Biden’s Bounce in Polls Peters Out

Biden has a competitive drive to outdo Barack Obama, so Biden’s current showing must be disappointing to him.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Biden returned from his European summit meetings last week to a Congress that is increasingly hesitant to pass his policy agenda. One reason may be that his approval ratings are slipping.

Joe Biden won the popular vote by 4.5 points last November, but his national approval rating doesn’t compare well now with that showing. As of Friday, he was at 51 percent in an average of five brand-new national polls, ranging from 48 percent approval (Rasmussen) to 53 percent (Politico).

Biden backers point out that his approval rating is significantly higher than that of Donald Trump, who was at about 45 …