Biden’s Final Frontier for NASA Is Identity Politics

Intersectionality is not going to help us get to other planets.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) wants to hear from you about its newest initiative — which is not to explore space, land on Mars, or advance human understanding of the cosmos, but to promote woke identity politics.

NASA says the “Mission Equity” effort will assess every aspect of its programs and policies to identify “potential barriers and challenges” for various minority groups, and modify the space agency accordingly, even at the risk of diverting resources from its primary purpose.

The space agency intends to assess and ultimately eliminate any supposed hurdles “that underserved and underrepresented communities and individuals may face …