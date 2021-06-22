NR PLUS Science & Tech

Biden’s Final Frontier for NASA Is Identity Politics

NASA astronaut Anne McClain during a spacewalk at the International Space Station in 2019. (NASA/Handout via Reuters)
Intersectionality is not going to help us get to other planets.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) wants to hear from you about its newest initiative — which is not to explore space, land on Mars, or advance human understanding of the cosmos, but to promote woke identity politics.

NASA says the “Mission Equity” effort will assess every aspect of its programs and policies to identify “potential barriers and challenges” for various minority groups, and modify the space agency accordingly, even at the risk of diverting resources from its primary purpose.

The space agency intends to assess and ultimately eliminate any supposed hurdles “that underserved and underrepresented communities and individuals may face

Andrew Follett previously worked as a space and science reporter for the Daily Caller News Foundation. He has also done research for the Congressional Committee on Science, Space and Technology, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Cato Institute, and the Competitive Enterprise Institute. He currently conducts research analysis for a non-profit in the D.C. area.

