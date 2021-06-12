Cancel Culture Comes for … Birds?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C ancel culture is at it again, and this time, they’re coming after . . . birds? Look out, Bachman’s sparrow. Because you were named after a 19th-century Lutheran minister with connections to slavery, you might lose your name. Over 140 North American bird species have eponymous names, from Anna’s hummingbird to MacGillivray’s warbler, but some in the birding community, such as the recently founded Bird Names for Birds, are determined to see these types of names completely rooted out. How refreshing it is to know that because we’ve solved all of the world’s other pressing issues, the only thing we …
Those who think bird names reinforce prejudice have gone stork raven mad.
