Crack and Corruption: How Hunter Biden Spent the 2010s

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n late 2015, in the weeks after his father announced he would not run for president in 2016, Hunter Biden was living in an apartment in Logan Circle in D.C. and drank “every day, all day” from Christmas until the end of January. (Naomi, the oldest of his four daughters, celebrates her birthday on December 21; Dad wasn’t invited to participate.) Joe Biden would call constantly; Hunter would say he was fine, then go out for a “handle” of Smirnoff vodka (roughly half a gallon) a day. He’d use a knife to dig out the gizmo that regulates the pour …