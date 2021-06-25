Did Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer Already Blow Up the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal?

The deal is in trouble, but it’s too early to say whether it will die.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hat did Republicans have to gain by going along with Democrats on a bipartisan infrastructure deal?

Before Thursday, the logic of the Senate Republicans pushing for a deal seemed pretty straightforward: Giving Joe Manchin and other moderate Democrats what they want in a pared-down, bipartisan deal would decrease the pressure on those Democrats to support a multi-trillion-dollar reconciliation bill passed on a strict party-line vote with Vice President Harris as the tiebreaker. And as an added bonus, it might also help preserve the filibuster.

On Thursday, the group of five Senate Republicans and five Senate Democrats joined President Biden at the White …