Eric Adams (Probably) Defeats Socialism in New York City

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he never-ending quest to find some actual workers who support the socialist agenda crashed into the following number last night in New York City: 46–17. Those two figures are from the Bronx, the poorest, least white, least-educated, and hence most proletarian borough of New York City. Ex-cop Eric Adams, preaching the gospel of law and order, won 46 percent of the first batch of votes tallied in the Bronx. Lawyer Maya Wiley, an MSNBC socialist campaigning on defunding the police, got 17 percent. Adams also trounced Wiley in Staten Island, the borough that for decades has been New York City’s …
Socialist heads spin as actual proletarians vote for law and order.
