Good News for NYC: A Better Mayor Is (Probably) Coming

It’s hard to do worse than Bill de Blasio.

The bad news for New York City is that the next mayor will almost certainly be a Democrat. The good news is that said Democrat will almost certainly be an improvement over the Marxist Frankenstein's monster who currently rules City Hall.

Early balloting gets under way Saturday for the only mayoral vote this year that is likely to matter in the city. Democratic primary election day is June 22 for the race to succeed Bill de Blasio, who must vacate his office at the end of the calendar year after two terms. (And apparently is thinking about running against Andrew Cuomo …