Gun Culture Isn’t Gun Policy

There is a growing, nigh-unbridgeable cultural gap over guns. But however big it grows, conservatives remain right on the Second Amendment.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ere’s something Charlie Cooke and I disagree about: I don’t much care for AR-style rifles.

I know, I know: They’re going to take away my gun-nut card.

That’s not to say I haven’t owned them. About five years ago, I bought a nice one, and took it dutifully to the range to keep in practice. But I also own a lawnmower and a box full of tools, and I feel the same way about ARs as I do about other household appliances. The same thing holds for slick, modern, 9mm handguns. They’re useful, but I don’t feel any particular excitement about them.

I …