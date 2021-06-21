Head-Spinning Day for the Left: A Cop to Run New York City?

Talking tough on crime is proving a winning formula for former NYPD captain Eric Adams as progressives moan.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s voting in the Democratic primary for New York City’s next mayor takes place (or, rather, concludes) tomorrow, ex-NYPD captain Eric Adams is in a strong position, having led in every recent poll, in some cases by wide margins. His victory, should it occur, in a city in which the Democratic primary is tantamount to a general election, will be another indicator of the gulf between working-class Democrats and elite progressives.

Writes Michelle Goldberg in the New York Times:

An Adams administration would most likely be a head-spinning time of marginalization for the left. Just three years ago, New York City seemed

…