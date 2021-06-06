How Politics Hijacked Science and Religion

Ideology has driven politically engaged Americans to think of religion as red and science as blue — and both are the worse for it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n a well-functioning social order, science and religion would both be regarded as entirely apolitical cultural institutions. But in the United States today, both have taken on the character of political identity markers. It seems that Americans’ professed attitudes toward science and religion increasingly tell us more about their politics than about their actual attitudes toward science and religion, which is itself stark evidence of how politically obsessed we’ve become.

A recent piece by Carol Kuruvilla published by the Religion News Service highlights the fascinating trends that have been observed over time pertaining to the public’s perception of science and religion …