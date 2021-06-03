How Southlake, Texas, Won Its Battle against Critical Race Theory

And the lessons for everyone else.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t was the weekend that changed politics in Southlake, Texas, forever.

At the end of July last year, word began to spread of a quiet effort by the school board to pass a so-called Cultural Competence Action Plan, a critical race theory-inspired effort to ingrain woke racial politics in the town’s schools.

The outrage was instant and, as it turns out, highly consequential. Opponents of the plan eventually swept the school-board races last month, garnering national attention and giving opponents of critical race theory a signature victory at the local level.

Tim O’Hare, a former chairman of the Tarrant County Republican Party who …