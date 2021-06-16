Hunter Biden’s Crack-Fueled Misadventures

The hair-raising tale of how a future president’s son burned his Burisma millions on a desperate, three-year, coast-to-coast drug binge

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H unter Biden interjects two paragraphs into his book explaining what he did to earn those huge paychecks from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma — something about corporate governance and facilitating contacts with folks he says he knew in Mexico — but dozens of pages explaining how he spent the money. Mainly it went to his most assiduously pursued hobby: crack.

Wheeeee! What a story. The gonzo “I’m a crackhead” chapters in the memoir Beautiful Things are a lot more convincing than the half-dozen “I make for a formidable player in any respectable company’s internal oversight mechanism” sentences. Hunter Biden is amazed …