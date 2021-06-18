Hunter Biden’s Sordid Lies

A supposedly candid memoir doesn’t even acknowledge his fourth daughter, whose mother was a stripper on his payroll.

In his memoir Beautiful Things, Hunter Biden's sole mention of one particularly messy detail — without acknowledging error or even that a familiar story was reported correctly — is this one: "I would later challenge in court the woman from Arkansas who had a baby in 2018 and claimed the child was mine — I had no recollection of our encounter." That's it? No acknowledgment of the woman's name (Lunden Roberts) nor of his fourth daughter's name (Navy Joan Roberts, now 2), nor of the fact that he settled the paternity suit in 2019 and agreed to pay child support …