J. R. R. Tolkien’s Work Transcends ‘Wokeness’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘A fter the annihilating traumas of the last century, it’s merely perverse to ascribe greatness to this airy but strangely simplified mock Teutonic never-never land, where races and species intermingle at will and great battles are fought but there is never any remotely convincing treatment of those fundamental human concerns through which all societies ultimately define themselves — religion, philosophy, politics, and the conduct of sexual relations,” Andrew Rissik wrote in the year 2000 in the Guardian. Rissik was by no means alone in his criticism of what was then being recognized as the most popular book of the 20th century. …
On the Tolkien Society’s misguided descent into contemporary pieties.
Recommended
The Coming Backlash against Woke Public Schools
Parents have had enough of the politicization of their local schools. And even if the schools themselves can't see it yet, they will soon.
The Lab-Leak Theory: Evidence Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
Every good prosecutor will tell you that the best case is a strong circumstantial case — and that’s exactly what we have.
A Grad Student Tried to Correct a Misleading COVID Narrative. Rebekah Jones Tried to Ruin His Career for It
Jon Taylor had a disagreement with Jones over COVID data, so she falsely accused him of sexual harassment.
The Fall of Saint Anthony Fauci
On the unforced errors of America’s most political doctor.
The Breaking of Stephen Colbert
The demands of nightly doses of craven partisanship for year upon year have ruined him.
Maggie Haberman Is Right
Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be ‘reinstated’ to office this summer.
The Latest
NIH Deleted Data on Early Wuhan COVID Cases at Request of Chinese Researchers
The NIH said researchers have the ‘right’ to have their data deleted.
NRPLUS Conference Call with Chris Christie and Rich Lowry
Chris and Rich discuss critical race theory, the Biden administration's infrastructure bill, the rising problem of violent crime, and more.
Centrist Senators Announce Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
Eleven Republicans and ten Democrats have agreed on a $1.2 billion infrastructure 'framework.'
Is Settling the Opioid Crisis the Job of a Maverick Judge?
In a case of epic proportions, Judge Polster employs threats and secrecy to wring a speedy settlement out of Big Pharma defendants.
Missouri Defies the Feds on Gun Control
Federal law trumps state law, but states don’t have to enforce it — which is why this measure should be upheld.
The EU’s Financial Sector Mercantilism Will Lead to Weakness, Not Strength
The best way to have open, strong, and resilient financial markets and payment systems is not to commit to central planning.