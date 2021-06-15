NR PLUS PC Culture

Jon Stewart’s Howard Beale Moment Is a Watershed for the Lab-Leak Theory

By
John Stewart speaks after receiving his award at the 75th Annual Peabody Awards in New York, May 21, 2016. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
Comedy regains its sense of purpose as Stewart ridicules the bat-snack theory.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast night was a turning point for comedy and for America. A dam burst. Scales fell from eyes. Howard Beale charged himself up with holy fury and let it come thundering out.

Thank you, Jon Stewart, for saying what needed to be said.

In his first post-pandemic episode filmed in front of a studio audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater, Stephen Colbert built The Late Show around a chat with his old friend and mentor, and Stewart came up with the perfect metaphor. Musing about the origins of the novel coronavirus with a combination of righteous rage and ridicule for all of

Recommended

The Latest