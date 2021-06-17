Justice Amy Coney Barrett Proves Democrats’ Obamacare Doomsaying Wrong

Will all the Democratic Party luminaries who claimed Barrett’s confirmation would mean the end of the health-care law now apologize?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he U.S. Supreme Court saved the Affordable Care Act yet again this morning, and it wasn’t close. By a 7–2 vote, with only Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissenting, the Court concluded that the challengers to Obamacare in California v. Texas did not have standing to sue over the individual mandate now that the mandate has been stripped of its monetary penalty.

This is not what Democrats told us would happen. With great certainty and prodigious huffing and puffing, the leading lights of the Democratic Party assured us that the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court would …