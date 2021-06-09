Kamala Harris’s Very Bad Trip South

If this is what constitutes ‘success’ for the vice president, one shudders to contemplate what failure would look like.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE K amala Harris was not happy about being publicly associated with the Mexican border, and after her disastrous interview with NBC’s Lester Holt and her flailing trip to Mexico and Guatemala, we can see why she would be generally leery of public-facing responsibilities. The entire excursion was a fiasco in just about every possible way, even down to her plane having to turn around and return to Andrews Air Force Base half an hour into its flight. Harris may be comfortable as a partisan attack dog and a historic symbol, but everyone involved will likely think twice before giving her another …