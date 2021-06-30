Kavanaugh’s Craven Nod to the Lawless Eviction Moratorium

The Court is supposed to be the bulwark safeguarding the property rights of Americans from overbearing government action.

Yeah, the government illegally took their property, but it's just for another four weeks.

That is the only way to read Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s maddening, though mercifully brief, opinion late yesterday, in which he joined the Supreme Court’s three reliable lefties (Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan) and Chief Justice Machiavelli (a.k.a Roberts) in upholding the eviction moratorium. In our editorial last week, National Review called for the moratorium to be ended — which is what four conservative justices (Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, and Barrett) believe should be done.

Kavanaugh concedes that District Judge Dabney Friedrich was correct in ruling that the CDC lacked legal authority …