Let the Churches Speak

If politicians are starting to threaten religious institutions for internal decisions, maybe it’s time to challenge these erratic expression restrictions.

Democratic California representative Jared Huffman says the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is "weaponizing religion" by voting on an internal draft document that suggests withholding Communion from pro-abortion Catholic politicians such as Joe Biden. "If they're going to politically weaponize religion by 'rebuking' Democrats who support women's reproductive choice, then a 'rebuke' of their tax-exempt status may be in order," Huffman wrote.

We hear a lot of this. If religious institutions want to speak out on political issues, then they should pay taxes. Why? There’s no intrinsic relationship between the right to free expression and the tax code. Religious institutions, …