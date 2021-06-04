Little Big Men

The social-justice warriors and the tiki-torch Nazis marched in through the same door. The Internet opened it.

What would you give to change the world?

Would you give your life? Your reputation? Your wealth?

No?

How about 50 bucks? How about a “like” on Twitter?

Some people give their lives. A political assassination, for example, is a world-changing event that has since ancient times been within the reach of a motivated private individual, and historically, the easiest way to pull off a successful assassination has been to plan on getting caught or killed. An escape after a sniper attack like Lee Harvey Oswald’s succeeds only one time in a thousand. Most of the world-shaking assassinations and assassination attempts — Abraham Lincoln, …