Moby Is Even More Insufferable Than You Thought

The techno knob-twiddler throws himself a twee pity in his new documentary.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t the moment, you may harbor vague suspicions that the music-maker known as Moby is a pretentious self-absorbed twit. That feeling, however, will not survive a viewing of his new documentary Moby Doc. No, by the end of the film you will be in a state of absolute metaphysical conviction that Moby is a pretentious self-absorbed twit.

Moby Doc is a twee pity party heaping with bursts of cutesy animation and deadpan irony that are meant to make a 90-minute testament to its subject’s suffering palatable. Instead the sensation generated is powerfully emetic. Moby wants us to feel his pain but …