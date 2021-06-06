We Blew the Whistle on Rebekah Jones

Rebekah Jones during an interview with WPTV News in 2020 (Screengrab via YouTube)

For about a year straight, Rebekah Jones smeared Governor Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida — and got away with it.

Journalists may have had suspicions about her, but they hadn’t crystallized. Scientists definitely knew the score, but they were too scared to go public. And a frenzied online mob backed up her every ridiculous claim and shouted down her critics.

This is all changed when Charlie Cooke wrote his careful, detailed demolition of Jones in NR a few issues ago.

The dam broke in the press and among scientists — Jones was exposed for the peddler of preposterous conspiracy theories that she is, and the debate over Florida’s COVID response will never be the same.

But I wanted to write about Jones in my final missive because it is another example of essentially the same phenomenon.

The conventional wisdom about Jones was that she was a serious data scientist who called into question the Florida pandemic response and she paid the price in rank retaliation against her.

But we didn’t accept that conventional wisdom — indeed, we made it impossible for any fair-minded person to continue to buy into it.

The reason the Jones article had such impact is that we took great care with it — Charlie worked on the piece for weeks, and we flyspecked it prior to publishing.

And everyone knew it was coming from a publication that, even if readers vehemently disagree with us, is credible and takes its journalistic obligations seriously.

We are committed to continuing to do what we do — among other things, subjecting the so-called expert consensus to critical examination and deflating the heroes of the Left, as warranted.

Our last cover, by Michael Brendan Dougherty, was a long dissection of the cult of Anthony Fauci.

Rich