New Poll Finds That Most Americans Want Abortion to Be Rare or Illegal

Every summer, Gallup releases the results of an extensive survey of Americans' attitudes toward abortion, and this year's poll is especially of interest, as it comes less than a month after the Supreme Court agreed to hear its first major case in decades reviewing a state-level restriction on abortion — Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks' gestation.

In addition to asking about Roe v. Wade and several types of abortion regulations, the survey posed a series of questions about general attitudes toward abortion. One asked respondents to say whether they considered themselves pro-choice or pro-life and found that Americans …