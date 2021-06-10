NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or the last decade or so, as the nation’s debt grew and the Federal Reserve kept pumping money into the financial system, there were periodic warnings about the risk of inflation. Yet these fears were never actually realized. As a result, in the face of growing signs of inflation, many people — including the ones who happen to run our nation’s fiscal and monetary policy — aren’t taking the current threat all that seriously. This is worrisome, because in reality, a growing body of evidence — major economic indicators and announcements from small and large businesses — suggests that inflation …
Not a Drill: Inflation Is Here
Major economic indicators and comments from the likes of Home Depot and Costco suggest that inflation is real.
Recommended
The Fall of Saint Anthony Fauci
On the unforced errors of America’s most political doctor.
Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens
The videos disclosed so far all have obvious potential terrestrial explanations.
The Mask Is an Outward Sign of Inward Things
This isn’t a medical question anymore; it’s a question of cultural allegiance.
Rebekah Jones, the COVID Whistleblower Who Wasn’t
The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.
Maggie Haberman Is Right
Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be ‘reinstated’ to office this summer.
The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem
It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is.
The Latest
Florida Board of Education Approves Rule Banning '1619 Project' from Classrooms
DeSantis said students should 'absolutely' learn about the history of slavery and racism but shouldn't be told the country is fundamentally racist.
Biden Takes on Local Zoning Laws
He’s re-reversing Trump’s reversal of Obama’s policies.
San Jose Mayor Proposes Mandatory Gun Insurance, Annual Gun Fee in Wake of Rail Yard Mass Shooting
The mayor’s office said gun violence in 2018 directly cost the state’s taxpayers $1.4 billion.
The ‘Anti-Racist’ Who Wasn’t
A trendy progressive ideology buckles under the weight of its own paradoxes.
George Eliot: An Extraordinary Victorian
She herself was extraordinary, brilliant and tough enough to sustain ties that other rebels would have destroyed.
Corporate America with Chinese Characteristics
The Right should highlight the hypocrisy of wokester sycophancy to the CCP.