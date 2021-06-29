Pro-China ‘Engagement’ and Genocide Denial Go Hand in Hand on Communist Party’s 100th

A maliciously inaccurate op-ed by a British politician speaks to the unsavory concessions at the heart of a policy of engagement with China.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith July 1, the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, on the horizon, some people are taking the opportunity to highlight its brutal conduct over the past century. Pro-China apologists in the West, such as British politician Vince Cable, however, are using the moment to defend the world’s most powerful adversary of human freedom.

At the Independent, Cable, who led the U.K.’s Liberal Democrats from 2017 to 2019, marks the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary with a maliciously ill-informed article downplaying its atrocities against Uyghur Muslims. Basically, for the occasion of the Party’s celebration, he has refitted arguments he made in a …