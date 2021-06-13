Illegal leaks of classified information should be treated as a serious offense. But they would be easier to prevent if less information were classified.

And now Adam Schiff has his nose out of joint about politically charged surveillance.

Welcome to the party, congressman.

The New York Times has reported that the Trump administration, in the persons of Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr, took some unusual steps in an investigation into leaks of classified material, obtaining telephone metadata for Representative Schiff (D., Calif.) and several of his aides and family members, including a minor, and securing a gag order to prevent providers from tipping off the targets of the surveillance.

Rat patrol is always an ugly chore in Washington, and it is almost always infused with …