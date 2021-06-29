NR PLUS White House

Republicans Mustn’t Get Hoodwinked on ‘Defund the Police’ Pivot

By
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing in Washington, D.C., June 23, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Democrats might be making the case for funding once more, but it comes with a big catch.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O bviously, it makes sense for Republicans to denounce the Biden administration over Jen Psaki’s ridiculous claim that it was the GOP that wanted to cut police funding, the White House’s . . . um . . . rationale being that opposition to the president’s economic wrecking ball of a stimulus proposal equals opposition to every individual item in that boondoggle — as if deciding not to buy the manse you can’t afford in the tony school district means you oppose public-school education.

Everyone knows it was Democrats who made “defund the police” a mantra — occasionally, even a litmus test of

Recommended

The Latest