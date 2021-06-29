Republicans Mustn’t Get Hoodwinked on ‘Defund the Police’ Pivot

Democrats might be making the case for funding once more, but it comes with a big catch.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O bviously, it makes sense for Republicans to denounce the Biden administration over Jen Psaki’s ridiculous claim that it was the GOP that wanted to cut police funding, the White House’s . . . um . . . rationale being that opposition to the president’s economic wrecking ball of a stimulus proposal equals opposition to every individual item in that boondoggle — as if deciding not to buy the manse you can’t afford in the tony school district means you oppose public-school education.

Everyone knows it was Democrats who made “defund the police” a mantra — occasionally, even a litmus test of …