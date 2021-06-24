Senate Democrats’ Filibuster Hypocrisy

In 2017, most Senate Democrats signed a letter supporting the filibuster. Their explanations for flip-flopping don’t withstand scrutiny.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans used the filibuster to block legislation for the third time during the 117th Congress. As the motion to proceed to debate S. 1, a bill to federalize elections, failed on a 50–50 party-line vote, many Senate Democrats renewed their calls to scrap the 60-vote threshold required for most legislation.

Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal said Majority Leader Chuck Schumer should go ahead and hold a vote to eliminate the 60-vote rule even though he doesn’t have the votes to pass it.

“I would vote in favor of debating it, and then I’d vote in favor of abolishing the filibuster,” …