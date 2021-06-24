NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Senate Democrats’ Filibuster Hypocrisy

By
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 22, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
In 2017, most Senate Democrats signed a letter supporting the filibuster. Their explanations for flip-flopping don’t withstand scrutiny.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Tuesday, Senate Republicans used the filibuster to block legislation for the third time during the 117th Congress. As the motion to proceed to debate S. 1, a bill to federalize elections, failed on a 50–50 party-line vote, many Senate Democrats renewed their calls to scrap the 60-vote threshold required for most legislation.

Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal said Majority Leader Chuck Schumer should go ahead and hold a vote to eliminate the 60-vote rule even though he doesn’t have the votes to pass it.

“I would vote in favor of debating it, and then I’d vote in favor of abolishing the filibuster,”

