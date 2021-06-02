NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J ob Creators Network, a 501(c)(4) business advocacy group based in Texas, recently won headlines in FoxBusiness and NBC News for filing a lawsuit against Major League Baseball, the MLB Players Association, and various of their individual leaders over the decision to withdraw the All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest over Georgia’s new voting law. Given the economic harm to innocent business owners who had relied on the 2019 announcement of Atlanta getting the game, and given that MLB’s decision to bully the State of Georgia for a democratically enacted law was largely based on lies about the content of that …
The All-Star Game Lawsuit against MLB Is a Stunt
The Job Creators Network’s lawsuit looks more like a mechanism to raise donations and grab headlines than like a proper use of the legal system.
Recommended
Texas Democrat Resigns after Calling Tim Scott an 'Oreo'
‘It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,’ O’Connor said.
Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens
The videos disclosed so far all have obvious potential terrestrial explanations.
COVID-19 Rewired Our Brains
It’s time for a mass deprogramming.
The Mask Is an Outward Sign of Inward Things
This isn’t a medical question anymore; it’s a question of cultural allegiance.
Rebekah Jones, the COVID Whistleblower Who Wasn’t
The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.
The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem
It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is.
The Latest
JBS Attack: Ransomware Evil
On the menu today: the hackers that halted meat production, institutional investors adapt to new a macro landscape, Dogecoin rallies, and more.
ABC Reporter Promised Fauci She Wouldn't 'Jeopardize' Him, Emails Show
Phillips assured Fauci that she ‘respected’ him ‘professionally and medically.’
Dems Can Only Sidestep GOP on One More Bill This Session, Senate Parliamentarian Rules
The ruling means Dems will not be able to split Biden’s Jobs Plan, Families Plan, and proposals to expand Medicare into separate packages.
Groups Representing Tech Companies Sue Florida over DeSantis Anti-Censorship Bill
The lawsuit refers to the legislation as a ‘smorgasbord of constitutional violations.’
RNC Will Advise Presidential Nominee to Skip Debates Unless Reforms Adopted
Trump lashed out at the debate commission ahead of the 2020 election, arguing that biased moderators were selected.
Moby Is Even More Insufferable Than You Thought
The techno knob-twiddler throws himself a twee pity in his new documentary.