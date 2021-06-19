The Capitol Riot Indictments Do Not Suggest an FBI Entrapment Scheme

A Tucker Carlson monologue misconstrues the facts of the case.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I finally watched Tucker Carlson’s monologue from Tuesday night, which has understandably caused a stir.

Tucker speculates that the January 6 Capitol tumult was more likely an FBI fabrication than a riot instigated by the Oath Keepers militia group and other Trump supporters. His theory relies heavily on a Revolver news report that is long on conspiracy theory and short on evidence. It is a shark-jump from Carlson’s run-of-the-mill populist fare: the notion that the government so routinely entraps essentially law-abiding people that high-profile crimes are as likely to be FBI inventions as real offenses.

There’s not a defense lawyer in America …