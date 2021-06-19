NR PLUS Law & the Courts

The Capitol Riot Indictments Do Not Suggest an FBI Entrapment Scheme

Protesters clash with Capitol police at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
A Tucker Carlson monologue misconstrues the facts of the case.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I finally watched Tucker Carlson’s monologue from Tuesday night, which has understandably caused a stir.

Tucker speculates that the January 6 Capitol tumult was more likely an FBI fabrication than a riot instigated by the Oath Keepers militia group and other Trump supporters. His theory relies heavily on a Revolver news report that is long on conspiracy theory and short on evidence. It is a shark-jump from Carlson’s run-of-the-mill populist fare: the notion that the government so routinely entraps essentially law-abiding people that high-profile crimes are as likely to be FBI inventions as real offenses.

