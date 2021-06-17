The Crusade to Destroy Jack Phillips Continues

Phillips is now back where he started, guilty of a thought crime.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I ’ve been writing about Colorado cakemaker Jack Phillips’s fight against cultural authoritarians for a long time. This past March, I noted that Phillips would probably be badgered into the grave. And this week, Denver district judge A. Bruce Jones again found that the state could compel speech, claiming that Phillips had acted unlawfully when refusing to create a cake that celebrated the alleged gender transition of a Colorado activist.

When Phillips declined to participate in the wedding of David Mullins and Charlie Craig back in the summer of 2012 — this was before Obergefell and before gay marriage was even legalized …