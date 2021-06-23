The Heights of Stupidity

Lin-Manuel Miranda has earned the right to tell his stories his way, his hyperventilating critics be damned.

When they were lampooned in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not stage a Catholic League–style tantrum but instead took out a series of wry advertisements in the playbill, inviting theater-goers to receive a copy of the Mormon scriptures. "You've seen the play, now read the book," read one ad, while another advised: "Our version is sliiiightly different."

I thought conservatives missed a similar opportunity with Hamilton, the most patriotic thing on Broadway since George M. Cohan was belting out “You’re a Grand Old Flag.” Somebody should have left copies of …