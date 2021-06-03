The Lovable Police State?

Chairman Xi wants the world’s love and respect, but he’ll be satisfied just to get his way.

C hinese supremo Xi Jinping has announced a new goal for Chinese diplomacy: that the People's Republic of China should come to be regarded by the rest of the world as "trustworthy, lovable, and respectable."

Well.

Lovable is going to be a stretch for a totalitarian police state that operates concentration camps for religious minorities and gulags for political prisoners. When you are a remorseless autocrat, looking like Winnie the Pooh is only going to get you so far on the lovability front.

The other two adjectives won’t be a lot easier.

Is Beijing trustworthy? No, of course not. The Chinese authorities lied about COVID-19 …