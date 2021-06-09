The Movie Musical Returns with Bouncy Delight

The screen version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights offers a thin story but plenty of good cheer.

Warner Bros. is so proud of In the Heights, the movie version of the musical Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote before Hamilton, and which landed on Broadway when its author was just 28, that the studio has been showing it to critics for more than a year. Warner's pride is well-warranted; the movie is bouncy, effervescent, and full of spirit. The actors are adorable, the choreography is inventive, and the songs, though not great, offer lots of infectious Latin/hip-hop beats.

