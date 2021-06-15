The Myth of Unprecedented Republican Obstructionism

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he political media have spent the entire Joe Biden presidency up to this point pressuring holdout moderate Democrats to join the Left’s efforts to destroy the legislative filibuster. One way they do this is by cobbling together revisionist histories that cast Republicans as uniquely obstructionist and un-democratic.
Here is CNN’s “White House Correspondent” John Harwood laying out that history in broad strokes:
for Clinton's 1993 deficit-reduction plan: 0 Republican votes
for Obama's 2010 national health care plan: 0 Republican votes
for Biden's 2021 covid-relief plan: 0 Republican votes
the modern GOP response to Democratic governance is total resistancehttps://t.co/6gblUcwNzr
Harwood contends that the modern GOP’s embrace of nihilistic “total resistance” goes back to their opposition of Bill Clinton’s historic 1993 tax hike. What he fails to mention is that after the “deficit-reduction” bill, the GOP, often in significant numbers, …