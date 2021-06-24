The Pride Flag’s Growing Absurdity

It is ugly and scatterbrained and opens the door for any and all oppressed groups to demand inclusion and prioritization.

Fortune 500 companies, dining establishments, and Facebook profile pictures are awash these days in the colors of the Noahic covenant — the rainbow, for those who didn't go to Sunday School — as a signifier of Pride Month.

Intended to be a celebration of sexual heterodoxy, Pride Month includes parades, corporate kowtowing, and progressives competing with one another over who can be the most inclusive. The symbol of “Pride” is the Pride Flag itself, multi-colored with horizontal stripes; or at least it was. Over the last few years, the Pride Flag has seen multiple revisions, each time adding more colors and …