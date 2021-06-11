The Sad Farce of Our ‘Infrastructure Debate’

It would be a mistake for Congress to spend trillions of dollars more even if there were some compelling reason to do so — and there isn’t.

T he debate playing out in Washington, D.C., over the Democrats' much-desired "infrastructure" package is taking place at such a ridiculous level of inside-baseball abstraction that one half expects Mitt Romney to walk up to a camera next week and shout, "Punk'd!"

What, exactly, is at stake here? What is the purpose of the push? What do each of the major players hope to achieve? How should the people who will end up paying for it — us — conceive of the state of play?

From the news reports, one would be forgiven for concluding that the whole thing is a parlor game. …