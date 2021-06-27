The Semi-Socialist

Buffalo’s new mayor has big-city problems — and small-city resources.

Buffalo mayor-elect India Walton will be the "first socialist mayor of a big city in 60 years," reports the New York Times, in a headline that is correct on all but two points: Buffalo isn't a big city, and Walton isn't a socialist.

Buffalo was a big city, once. In 1950, it had more than half a million residents and was the 15th-largest city in these United States. Today, the city’s population is less than half what it was at its peak, and it has almost fallen off the list of the 100 largest U.S. cities — it is No. 89, …