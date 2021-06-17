The Supreme Court Cases to Watch as This Term Ends

Here are the remaining cases still on the docket, plus some concluding thoughts.

Editor’s Note: This is an updated version of a previously published article.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he U.S. Supreme Court is getting deeper into the home stretch. It will hand down opinions at 10 a.m. today and will likely finish its term just before the Fourth of July weekend. At this writing, 18 opinions are likely outstanding. The Court has cleared the decks of nearly everything but big cases, with two exceptions. Here are the remaining cases still on the docket, plus some concluding thoughts.

Sports

National Collegiate Athletic Ass’n v. Alston: Maybe the case on this spring’s docket with the most headline-grabbing potential is not a conventional …