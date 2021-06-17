NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he U.S. Supreme Court this morning, in California v. Texas, saved the Affordable Care Act yet again, and it wasn’t close. By a 7–2 vote, with only Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissenting, the Court concluded that the challengers to Obamacare did not have standing to sue over the individual mandate now that the mandate has been stripped of its monetary penalty. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the majority opinion, and Justice Clarence Thomas — as he often does — authored a concurrence with his own view of why he came out the same way.
The Supreme Court Ducks the Obamacare Individual Mandate Again
A weak lawsuit dies, and nobody comes out looking good.
Recommended
The Lab-Leak Theory: Evidence Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
Every good prosecutor will tell you that the best case is a strong circumstantial case — and that’s exactly what we have.
The Fall of Saint Anthony Fauci
On the unforced errors of America’s most political doctor.
Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens
The videos disclosed so far all have obvious potential terrestrial explanations.
The Breaking of Stephen Colbert
The demands of nightly doses of craven partisanship for year upon year have ruined him.
Maggie Haberman Is Right
Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be ‘reinstated’ to office this summer.
The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem
It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is.
The Latest
Biden Signs Bill Making Juneteenth a Federal Holiday
Juneteenth is now the 11th annual federal holiday and the first one to be established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
Stacey Abrams Endorses Manchin's Election Law Compromise
Abrams has previously invoked Jim Crow to criticize a Georgia voting law that includes many of Manchin's provisions.
The Crusade to Destroy Jack Phillips Continues
Phillips is now back where he started, guilty of a thought crime.
What Is Wrong with the Lawyer Persecuting Jack Phillips?
Autumn Scardina keeps trying to force the Masterpiece Cakeshop owner to bake a cake with a message that offends his religious beliefs. Why?
NBC Left Out Key Details on Critical Race Theory Fight at Maine School, Parent Says
'The issue with NBC is they started the story at the end,' McBreairty told NR.
Pelosi Dodges on Whether 15-Week Unborn Baby Is a 'Human Being'
'Let me just say that I am a big supporter of Roe v. Wade,' Pelosi said.