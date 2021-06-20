NR PLUS National Security & Defense

The U.S. Must Prepare for Great-Power Competition Once Again

By
The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Russell (left) and USS Rafael Peralta transit the Pacific Ocean, January 25, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Erick A. Parsons/US Navy)
In the face of a rising threat from China and Russia, the U.S. must revive its defense capabilities and its patriotic unity.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or almost five years now, the U.S. government, the think-tank community, and academics working in the field of international relations have been refocusing on the resurgence of great-power competition. The Trump administration articulated early on the changing strategic environment in its National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy, and, to judge from the Interim National Security Strategic Guidance released by the Biden administration in March, the overall focus on China and Russia as pacing threats is likely to remain at the center of our priorities. Still, despite the constant discussion of this topic, no consensus has emerged when it comes …

Andrew A. Michta is the dean of the College of International and Security Studies at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies. The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, the U.S. Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

